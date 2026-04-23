Dog attack in central Spain leaves 22-month-old girl in critical condition

J. M. L. Toledo Thursday, 23 April 2026, 14:30 Share

Blanca, a young girl of only 22 months, remains hospitalised in critical condition at the University Hospital of Toledo after being attacked last Sunday by an American Alsatian (a wolf-like dog) in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo province, in Castilla La Mancha).

The incident occurred while the toddler was playing in the street. The dog pounced on her, inflicting numerous bites all over her body.

According to her family, she suffered multiple injuries to her kneck, kidneys, liver and lungs. The little girl was rushed to the Nuestra Señora del Prado Hospital in Talavera de la Reina, but, due to the severity of her injuries, she was then transferred to the University Hospital of Toledo where she remains sedated in the intensive care unit (ICU). She is suffering from infections resulting from the bites and has received over 100 stitches to her wounds.

According to the child's mother, Esther Zamora, "Blanca is intubated but stable". "These are very difficult times for the family but we're not losing faith and we trust she will recover." The mother also expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support the family is receiving. Esther, who has set up a prayer chain under the slogan 'One Hail Mary for Blanca', assures us that her daughter "is a strong girl" and that they are hoping for "the miracle of her recovery".

Troublesome neighbour

The National Police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the dog attack. The owner of the animal has been described as "troublesome" by the girl's mother describes as "troublesome".

"On numerous occasions we had asked him not to let his American Alsatians run loose in the communal areas of the garden, but he never listened and, on Sunday, in a moment of inattention that we still don't know how it happened, Blanca went out into the garden and, in a matter of seconds, we lived through the worst nightmare of our lives." She continued: "When we realised what was happening, one of the dogs had her in its mouth as though she were a rag. We managed to free her and dashed to the hospital."

As for this American breed of a wolf-like dog, canine experts do not recommend it as a domestic pet - even less so if there are children in the house, given its unpredictable nature and strong, wild instincts stemming from its high percentage of wolf DNA.

Therefore, it is advised that owners be experienced handlers, as traditional dog training based on submission does not work with this breed. Also, that this breed should be provided with about three hours of physical activity daily in safe spaces.