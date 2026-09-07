Motorcyclists in Spain face 200-euro fines under new traffic rules from October

Motorcyclists will be affected by new rules from Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) coming into force on 1 October. Royal Decree 518/2026 ... introduces changes covering compulsory equipment, road use and traffic signs, with non-compliance carrying fines of 200 euros.

One of the main changes is the compulsory use of approved protective gloves on inter-urban roads.

Motorcyclists will also have to wear fully enclosed footwear on all types of road, regardless of the journey they're making, with the footwear required to cover their feet completely.

The rules also specify that helmets must be approved for use, rather than simply certified.

Under the amendments to the General Traffic Regulations, motorists will also be permitted to use the hard shoulder at a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour where there's traffic congestion and signs permit its use on that stretch of road.

The DGT stresses that this doesn't mean the hard shoulder will become an alternative fast lane. Instead, it's intended as a controlled escape route to help maintain road safety.

Delivery riders

The decree also introduces a specific section on the safety of delivery riders, who are becoming an increasingly common sight on Spanish roads.

To improve their safety, the rules require delivery couriers to wear a high-visibility vest whenever they're working.