Palma de Mallorca fatal stabbing kills 19-year-old man

A 19-year-old man died after being stabbed in Palma de Mallorca on Sunday night.

The incident took place on Calle Indalecio Prieto. The ... emergency services received the alert at 10.57pm.

An emergency medical team attended the scene with one advanced life support unit and one basic life support unit. They found the victim with a penetrating wound to the abdomen.

Following CPR efforts, the paramedics managed to restore his pulse and take him to A&E, still in a critical condition. Despite his immediate transfer to the operating theatre, the young man died.

The police have arrested another young man on suspicion of the assault. There are no further details concerning the investigation for the moment.

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