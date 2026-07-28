112 incident
Ten-month-old baby severely injured in family dog attack in Palencia
Infant recovering in hospital following facial reconstruction surgery after being mauled by American Staffordshire Terrier
N.C.
A 10-month-old girl has suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by her family's dog at her home in Palencia.
Police officers ... rushed the infant to the Río Carrión Hospital in their patrol car following the incident.
She was subsequently transferred to the Río Hortega Hospital in Valladolid, the regional specialist centre for facial reconstruction, where she is undergoing recovery. Medical staff confirmed her condition has since improved.
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112 incidentJ. M. L.
Officers from the local Environmental Unit identified the dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier - a breed classified under Spanish law as potentially dangerous - and verified that its paperwork was up to date.
The dog was removed to a veterinary clinic with assistance from an animal protection group and placed under observation pending a decision by the Regional Government of Castile and León about its fate.
The child's father, who was present during the attack, is under investigation for reckless negligence resulting in injury.