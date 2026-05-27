Torremolinos gets set to raise the flag for Pride 2026

SUR 27/05/2026 a las 10:39h.

Representatives of the LGBT+ community in Torremolinos, along with members of the town hall, came together on Tuesday to announce the programme for Torremolinos Pride 2026, which will take place from 26 May to 6 June.

Under the slogan of ‘where culture is sown, freedom flourishes’, this year’s festival marks 100 years since the founding in Malaga of the literary magazine Litoral, a publication associated with many outstanding writers of the Generation of ‘27, hence their prominent place on this year’s Pride poster.

The unfurling of the rainbow flag will take place on Thursday 4 June at midday in Plaza Blas Infante. Later that day, the Pride opening speech takes place outside the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, delivered by Satín Greco, winner of the fifth season of Drag Race España, followed by the raising of the community flag.

The main parade, made up of 23 floats, takes place on Saturday 6 June, with participants gathering at 5pm outside the town hall, before setting off on a route through the town centre and on to the cultural centre, where the official manifesto will be read.

This year’s edition will feature performances by renowned drag artists such as Miss Caffeina, Alba Reche, Danny Beard, La Prohibida, Kelly Roller, Alma DeSoul, Lara Sajem, the LGTBI choir, the Rainbow choir, and Dennyx and Paca Merino, among others. For the first time, in addition to well-known drag queens, audiences will also be able to enjoy performances by two drag kings, Marcus Massalami and Ken Panada.

The galas will be hosted by Iván Gelibter, Estupenda Márquez, Xenon Spain, Pink Chadora and Kelly Roller.

Cultural and sporting activities

Alongside the performances, there will be a wide-ranging programme of cultural and sporting activities, including a diversity-themed treasure hunt in Plaza Costa del Sol on Friday 29 May at 6pm; the 3rd Sergio Martín Calderón beach volleyball tournament in the Los Álamos on Saturday 30 May at 9am; the presentation of the novel Darrax by Manuel de Molina on 1 June in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre; and the pre-release screening of the film Heteroz at the cultural centre on 3 June at 6pm.

Among other activities, the podcast Que el cielo nos juzgue (may heaven judge us) presented by Sur and SIX Magazine will be recorded on Thursday 4 June at 10am in Plaza Costa del Sol, while on 5 June, the proud pets competition will take place on Avenida Palma de Mallorca: this will be followed at 7.30pm by the ‘high heels race’.

The full programme can be consulted at https://turismotorremolinos.es/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Programa_Pride-Torremolinos_2026.pdf