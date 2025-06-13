The generation of equal marriage

Iván Gelibter Friday, 13 June 2025, 14:24 Compartir

Experts say that perspective, when analysing a historical event, is essential in order not to jump to conclusions. We don't know if 20 years is long enough, but in the two decades since marriage rights have become equal, something has changed profoundly in the country. Because by now, no one doubts that in 2005, Spain made history. Parliament passed the law allowing same-sex marriage, making this the third country in the world to recognise this right. What was then one of the most controversial decisions of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero's term in office is now a fully established legal reality, supported by the majority of society.

Regina and Dani are one of SIX's favourite couples. In 2023 they said el ‘I do’. Bruno Campos Regina and Dani are one of SIX's favourite couples. In 2023 they said el ‘I do’. Bruno Campos Regina and Dani are one of SIX's favourite couples. In 2023 they said el ‘I do’. Bruno Campos Regina and Dani are one of SIX's favourite couples. In 2023 they said el ‘I do’. Bruno Campos

Acceptance of same-sex marriage soared after the law was passed, proving that legislation can change society for the better

In fact, the approval of equal marriage marked a turning point in Spanish politics and social life. Those who defended this law at the time presented it as a question of justice and equality. The objective was always to grant all citizens, regardless of sexual orientation, the same civil rights. These rights included access to marriage and, although many forget, adoption.

Christian Mellado and Pedro Alarcón's marriage is a cultural reference point in Malaga. Migue Fernández Christian Mellado and Pedro Alarcón's marriage is a cultural reference point in Malaga. Migue Fernández Christian Mellado and Pedro Alarcón's marriage is a cultural reference point in Malaga. Migue Fernández Christian Mellado and Pedro Alarcón's marriage is a cultural reference point in Malaga. Migue Fernández

In 2012, the constitutional court rejected the final appeal against the law

Twenty years ago, right-leaning political and religious organisations firmly opposed the updated law. They argued that marriage should be reserved for the union between a man and a woman, and that allowing homosexual couples to adopt put the "welfare of minors" at risk. For weeks, thousands of people took to the streets in demonstrations organised by the Family Forum. At the same time, legal alternatives were proposed, which avoided redefining the traditional concept of marriage. Years later, many of these voices recognise that opposing this right was a historic mistake, especially after Spanish society had advanced so rapidly in such a short period of time.

Vanesa and Miriam were one of the first LGBT+ couples to get married in Andalucía. Juan C. Domínguez Vanesa and Miriam were one of the first LGBT+ couples to get married in Andalucía. Juan C. Domínguez Vanesa and Miriam were one of the first LGBT+ couples to get married in Andalucía. Juan C. Domínguez Vanesa and Miriam were one of the first LGBT+ couples to get married in Andalucía. Juan C. Domínguez

A glance at articles from that time is enough to understand that, in 2005, a social debate was in full swing. According to data from the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), in that year 66% of Spanish people supported equal marriage. However, opinion on adoption was quite different: only 49% were in favour. Support was strongest among young people, people with higher education and residents of large cities, while those over 55 and practising Catholics were more strongly opposed. In those years, many people shared this ideology: "Marriage is OK, but not adoption. A child needs a father and a mother." But despite the debate, the trend was clear: Spanish society was moving towards greater acceptance of LGBT+rights.

country in the world to recognise the right to same-sex marriage of the Spanish population supported LGBT+ marriage in 2005, according to data from the CIS of those surveyed by the CIS in 2005 supported the right for same-sex couples to adopt The constitutional court rejected Partido Popular's appeal against the LGBT+ marriage law country in the world to recognise the right to same- sex marriage of the Spanish population supported equal marriage in 2005, according to data from the CIS of those surveyed by the CIS in 2005 supported the right for same-sex couples to adopt The constitutional court rejected Partido Popular's appeal against the LGBT+ marriage law country in the world to recognise the right to same- sex marriage of the Spanish population supported equal marriage in 2005, according to data from the CIS of those surveyed by the CIS in 2005 supported the right for same-sex couples to adopt The constitutional court rejected Partido Popular's appeal against the LGBT+ marriage law country in the world to recognise the right to same- sex marriage of the Spanish population supported equal marriage in 2005, according to data from the CIS of those surveyed by the CIS in 2005 supported the right for same-sex couples to adopt The constitutional court rejected Partido Popular's appeal against the LGBT+ marriage law

Where are we now? 20 years later, Spain is a different country and society has completely changed. The right to equal marriage has more than the majority of social support. According to Eurobarometer 2023, 88% of Spanish people believe that same-sex unions should be allowed throughout Europe. A Pew research centre survey from the same year shows a similar figure: 87% support among the Spanish population.

Ángelo Néstore and Martín de Arriba (Pink Chadora), the most creative wedding in Spain? Ángelo Néstore and Martín de Arriba (Pink Chadora), the most creative wedding in Spain? Ángelo Néstore and Martín de Arriba (Pink Chadora), the most creative wedding in Spain? Ángelo Néstore and Martín de Arriba (Pink Chadora), the most creative wedding in Spain?

Acceptance has grown even among conservative voters and religious people. Equal marriage is no longer part of political questioning and is a reality that is accepted by society and normalised in public and private life.

The last milestone related to marriage occurred in 2012, when the constitutional court rejected Partido Popular's appeal against the law. This confirmed not only its legal validity, but also the profound cultural change that had taken place in the country.

Spain, which decades earlier had lived under an authoritarian regime that criminalised homosexuality under laws such as Vagos y Maleantes, was now among the most advanced countries in terms of LGBT+ rights, making it an example to many other countries, including Latin America.

Two decades after its approval, equal marriage is no longer part of the public debate and has become a symbol of social progress. It's an example of how laws can and should be ahead of society. This is undoubtedly the generation of equal marriage.