Andalucía launches new LGBT+ collaboration network at international congress in Torremolinos

The regional minister, Lola López (c), at the opening of the congress.

Tony Bryant 24/09/2026 a las 08:21h.

The regional minister for social services, families and equality, Loles López, opened the 6th international LGBT+ congress of Andalucía in Torremolinos on Tuesday, with this year’s event focusing on intersex issues, sport, education and the fight against LGBT+phobia.

The congress also included the launch of ‘Orgullo Andaluz’ (Andalusian Pride), a new network bringing together public authorities, organisations and businesses to work jointly on promoting diversity and defending LGBT+ rights.

The network currently includes the councils of Torremolinos, Seville, Jerez de la Frontera and Almería, with plans to expand across the region.

“We are taking another step forward. Orgullo Andaluz is being launched,” López said, calling for greater cooperation and describing unity as “a fundamental tool” for advancing equality and diversity.

The initiative will enable participating organisations to share resources, experience and good practice in areas including tackling homophobia, research, awareness-raising and the organisation of events.

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López also thanked LGBT+ organisations and community groups for their contribution to shaping public policy, saying, “The community guides our steps.”

Held under the slogan ‘respect and diversity: show intolerance the red card’, the congress is also addressing education and the creation of LGBT+phobia-free educational environments, as well as the role of sport in creating safe and inclusive spaces.

Intersex rights and visibility are another key theme. The opening keynote, by writer Mer Gómez, examined bodily diversity beyond the sexual binary. A subsequent panel brings together activists and advocates working on intersex rights.

Torremolinos councillor for equality Francisco García said the town was proud to host the event again, highlighting its “open and cosmopolitan character” and its history of supporting diversity and LGBT+ rights.

The two-day congress, held on 22 and 23 September, also includes discussions on sexual and gender diversity and public policy.

A special presentation will explore potential alliances between Mexico and Spain to promote more inclusive societies.

The congress will close on Wednesday with an official ceremony with participation from the Malaga school of dramatic art (ESAD Málaga).