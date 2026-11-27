David Andrews 27/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

The other day, I was at my local swimming pool where the lifeguard was holding court with the senior-citizen aqua-gym group. “We'll soon be kicking all the foreigners out of Nerja,” he enthused. His comments were met with encouraging grunts.

Not able to keep quiet, I asked him, “Do you mean foreigners like me?” The answer was immediate, “No, we don't mean people like you. You're one of us.” How very comforting! I'm sure if they decide to expel all the foreigners from Nerja, I will be spared the ordeal of climbing on to the back of a departing lorry, with my worldly possessions in a suitcase, thanks to the say-so of a local municipal employee.

I recently was involved in looking for a live-in carer for a family member. Basically, there are two options available, you can either use an agency that will send a legal immigrant worker - monthly cost: 2,000 euros per month. Or you can employ an illegal immigrant, there are lots of options apparently, monthly cost: 1,000 euros. As the person needing help has a 1,400-euro pension, you can imagine the option that was chosen.

My mother, frustrated by the EU 90-day rule, often says, “They surely wouldn't do anything to me if I overstayed. They just want to keep out the ruffians.”

Unfortunately, they don't seem to have a “thug detector” at Spanish airports that automatically separates the wheat from the chaff.

There are myriad examples where voters have supported proposals which directly affected them in the belief that they would be spared from the pyre thanks to their special relationship with power or just being a good/useful person.

I imagine that the “Latinos for Trump” have felt rather nauseous as they have seen family members and neighbours being shot, detained, carted off and/or interned in camps. The last two years in the US have shown how people's lives can be decimated by political decisions.

We have elections in Spain this Sunday and voters should all think very carefully about whom they are voting for and the consequences of those decisions over the next four years. They don't want to be turkeys voting for Christmas, or do they?