Troy Nahumko 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:44h.

There are two time-honoured ways of becoming rich in Spain. One is to marry extremely well - the Letizia method. The other is to stand outside a lottery administration holding twenty euros and an extremely flexible understanding of probability. The second remains enormously popular.

There is something touching about the décimo. You hand over money you have for an infinitesimal chance of acquiring money you don’t. Emotionally, you have just bought a chalet and told your boss what you really think of him.

Politics offers a similar product. Meet the aspirational voter. He is not rich, but to him, this is merely a temporary administrative error.

He has a mortgage and a doctor’s appointment for February. His children attend state school because they haven’t been accepted at a concertado run by an order with a complicated historical relationship with poverty.

He worries about taxes on the wealthy. You have to admire the forward planning.

Studies find that those most convinced they’ll rise are least keen on repairing the lift. Why make the rich pay more when you might become one and discover, horribly, that some fool has left you a welfare state?

Beside him stands a second voter, who would happily lose an eye if it meant his neighbour lost both.

His health centre is deteriorating, his salary barely reaches month’s end and his daughter’s rent in Madrid resembles the GDP of Tuvalu. But suggest increasing housing assistance or the minimum income and suddenly Milton Friedman has entered his body, and no priest will perform the exorcism.

“¿Y eso quién lo paga?”

An excellent question, invariably asked about social assistance and rather less frequently about tax breaks.

It’s not that he objects to helping the poor. Good heavens, no. But he likes to choose his poor personally. Charity is Christian; redistribution is communism. Heaven forbid his money reach some ungrateful rojo who hasn’t even had the decency to look sufficiently miserable.

Enter the vendors: smiling patriots selling tickets for a draw they have already won. They promise to make Spain great again by cutting taxes and generally ensuring that no great fortune suffers the indignity of contributing too enthusiastically to the nation it loves.

Their gift is persuading people on modest salaries that the threat to their prosperity is not the señorito accumulating another apartment block but the woman receiving 480 euros because she cannot find work or, better still, the immigrant behind her in the queue, presumably receiving more. Look up with envy. Look down with suspicion. Whatever you do, don’t look sideways.

And so our aspirational voter enters the colegio electoral to buy his décimo.

Perhaps this time it will come up. Perhaps the tax cut aimed several economic galaxies above him will ricochet off a SICAV and land in his current account. Perhaps dismantling the services he uses is inspired preparation for the private ones he’ll afford once destiny corrects its clerical mistake.

He folds the ballot and slips it into the box and can almost hear the champagne corks upstairs. Any day now, someone will wave him up to the palco.

Until then, he can console himself that the sod downstairs won’t get toilet paper.

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