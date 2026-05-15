Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 15/05/2026 a las 11:04h.

Would it be an announcement of the return of the "Special One"? Would it be news of the future of Vinícius Júnior? Or would it be clarity regarding the training ground bust-ups?

An emergency press conference was called by Real Madrid; it was the first time president Florentino Pérez would address the massed media since 2015. Understandably, it was "hold the back page" - and the front page.

This was global. I've appeared on American radio this week in the aftermath of the Clásico defeat and now a London station wanted me on-air live as Pérez made his public performance.

What followed was bizarre. The president of Real Madrid very much took a leaf out of the book of the president of the United States on media relations.

No mention of a new manager, no mention of why he disposed of Xabi Alonso, no news on Vini's renewal or sale, and no news on his squabbling players or trophyless season.

He seemed pre-occupied with an opinion column in the conservative newspaper ABC; "I don't even know if she knows anything about football," he said about the writer.

He then decided to call an election; this was the craziest party-political broadcast ever. When a reporter asked a question Pérez replied: "Let the girl speak, the rest of you are so ugly".

When his press officer tried to wrap things up, he continued to rant on; there was no place for diplomacy. They call the Bernabéu the White House!

So what can we ascertain from his ramblings?

Initially, I suspected that it was an attempt to take Barcelona's title celebrations out of the spotlight. The relationship he'd forged with Barcelona on his Super League ambitions is defiantly over. He started to cite the "Negreira" case as part of his 30-minute diatribe.

As for the election, he wants to change the constitution which limits who can run for president. Any candidate must be Spanish, a club member for 20 years, and have 187 million euros in the bank.

Until this appearance, he could have stood unopposed. Now billionaire Enríque Riquelme, 37, has emerged to challenge Pérez, 79.

He wasn't mentioned by name, but there was reference to a man with a South American accent lurking in the shadows. Riquelme has business in Mexico which is, of course, in North America.

It is a week that started with chaos and descended into shambolic cataclysm. If there is an election, then Pérez must stand down as part of the process; the club will be leaderless at a time when it needs direction.

When he first stood a quarter of a century ago, he used the promise of signing Luis Figo as his "trump card" in his campaign. (Damn, I promised myself I wouldn't refer to Trump).

Now. it is mayhem. What is the future of Vini Júnior? Who will they sign in the summer? Who will lead the club from the darkness?

And, to think, we thought re-appointing José Mourinho was the most controversial thing Real Madrid could do!