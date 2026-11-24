Jeremy Blatch 24/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:56h.

The development of artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and has become the dominant theme of investing. Speculators and investors have been bidding up share prices of the technology giants to levels where earnings growth cannot possibly justify the current share price.

Investors and speculators are intoxicated with the narrative of hope and are paying a huge premium over non-AI-related stocks. If these companies are unable to deliver on their promises, the consequences for stock and bond markets will be severe. The concentration and connectivity of a handful of AI giant stocks should give investors much to be concerned about. Stock market prices are set by all of us who own the stocks. The stock could not care less who owns it. Whatever you may think of the future demand for AI, current prices have no margin of safety. Investors must be prepared for a dramatic decline in prices before a realistic value of these company shares is reached.

Some of us old enough to have been investing in the 1990s will recall how the internet changed the way we worked. However, like the California Gold Rush of 1826, it was those selling picks and shovels who made their fortunes, not those who set about the business of prospecting and mining gold.

The economic story of the rise of the internet was similar. Demand for the world wide web was such during the 90s that share prices rose parabolically as speculators, brokers and naïve investors bid up the price of any stock related to the internet, which lost between 50-80% of their value when the bubble inevitably burst in 1999.

Today we use the internet for shopping, banking and general information without a second thought. It has become part of who we are. For most of us, the smart phone has become an indispensable part of our everyday lives. However, the companies that gave us the internet have disappeared. In 1999, speculators and investors once again learned a hard lesson, as did the miners in 1826. From the ashes of the crash of 1999 was born Amazon with Google and Microsoft capitalising on the lack of competition to grow into the technical giants of today.

I am not suggesting that AI will not change the world - it already has. But history shows us that adoption comes at a price. The concentration of AI market leaders' revenue (the income of Anthropic, a leading AI producer, comes from just five providers); circular financing (leading providers’ finance producers of sophisticated semi-conductor chips, which they then buy back); huge capital expenditure for construction of data centres for guestimates of future demand, financed by debt; the increasing cost of borrowing, as government bond yields rise, and continuing inflationary pressures are some of the risks.

Markets are forward-looking and in time value evidence, not headlines, as they think about the direction of risk. Prudent investors will examine the evidence when allocating capital to AI and perhaps will avoid confusing greed and excitement with economics. We would be well-advised to watch the signal, not the noise.