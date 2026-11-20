Dilip Kuner 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Seeing the sprinklers happily watering roundabouts, lawns and verges during the rain along the coast last week, you would never guess that just over a year ago we were staring down the barrel of nighttime water cuts and taps running dry.

According to figures out this week, Costa del Sol reservoirs now hold enough water to last more than two years. That seems low to me, considering the amount of rain we had last winter.

Funny how fast everybody develops amnesia the moment the rain comes back and goes back to using water as if the well will never run dry.

Back in 1995 Spain was stuck in the middle of a brutal drought, with lorries clattering through coastal towns dispensing drinking water as taps ran dry.

I picked that autumn to get married and head off on honeymoon to Extremadura. At least the weather would be good, I thought to myself, having only ever known dry and scorching weather in my time in Spain.

How wrong can you be. Within days, the heavens opened. The drought broke in a biblical downpour (I swear it was at least as bad as last winter) and we ended up chucking our bags in the boot and cutting the honeymoon short, escaping Badajoz just hours before the Guadiana burst its banks and cut the city off.

Down here in Marbella, mayor Jesús Gil - yes the one who went to jail - had got so fed up with water shortages that he pushed through a brand-new desalination plant on the Istán road.

What followed was peak Costa del Sol politics. Once the plant was finished, it sat there gathering dust for years because nobody wanted to stump up the money to pay the running costs now that the reservoirs were full again. It stayed mothballed right up until the next big drought hit in 2005 and suddenly everyone remembered, a bit too late, that it existed.

Now, after a wet winter and storm-topped reservoirs, the panic has evaporated overnight and the complacency has set in again.

Enjoy the green verges while they last - if 30 years living down here teaches you anything, it is that nobody thinks about fixing the roof until it starts pouring through the ceiling and nobody worries about water until the reservoir hits empty.