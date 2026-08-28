Happy Holly daze

Peter Edgerton 28/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

Well, that must have been quite some meeting.

“Ok, guys, that's quinoa smoothie Wednesday agreed on. What's next, Josh?”

Six people answer in unison, “AI glasses.”

“Great. By the way, is everyone here called Josh?”

The same six people nod their heads. The seventh, a man in his fifties, speaks up.

“No, I'm Dave - HR sent me to represent the old duffers.”

The Joshes all gasp, not sure if self-deprecation is a sackable offence.

The boss fiddles nervously with the skateboard he just got for his forty-third birthday.

“Er, ok guys - so AI glasses. What is our main objective here?”

“To make everybody look like Buddy Holly, presumably,” chuckles Dave.

The Joshes think this might well be offensive but don't know who Buddy Holly is.

“Who's Buddy Holly?” they chime.

Dave's eyes widen. “Er, no-one. Forget it.”' He makes a mental note to squeeze as many Buddy Holly song titles into the meeting as possible, just for fun.

The boss continues. “I think we can get 50% of the Western world wearing our AI glasses by 2035.”

“Oh boy,” says Dave.

Josh number three points out that it's an ambitious deadline. “Yup, every day, it's a-getting closer,” adds Dave.

Josh number five asks the most important question. “What's the big selling point?”

The boss smiles. “Well, you can take photos and videos of everything you're looking at. We call it the future.”

“I call it creepy,” says the woman at the back of the room diligently dusting a row of humungous hydration flasks. “Rave on!” says Dave, before correcting himself. “I mean right on, sister! Only weirdos and sleaze balls would wear them.”

The boss takes his AI glasses off and puts them on the table. “What did you just say?”

Dave stands up, warming to his theme.

“Well, nobody in their right mind will want to wear AI glasses for fear of being branded a creep.”

The boss spits out his raspberry snus and turns an alarming shade of purple.

“You're sacked!”

Dave shrugs “I was just about to resign anyway, so I guess it doesn't matter anymore.”

The Joshes cower behind their ample beards as the boss continues to bellow.

“Get out! You'll be sorry when you see the high streets jammed with people wearing AI glasses a couple of years from now!”

Dave walks towards the door pausing for a second to say something to the boss as he leaves.

“That'll be the day.”

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