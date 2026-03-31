Young voices inspiring the future: 15 students aged 12 to 17 share their ideas with TEDxThe British School of Málaga Youth Fifteen young minds took to the cinema stage to share their views on “The shape of Possibility”

SUR in English Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 15:36 Share

Fifteen secondary and sixth form students from The British School of Málaga gathered at Cines Yelmo on 26 March, to share their ideas on how to shape the future at an event organised in partnership with TEDx.

The 15 speakers, aged between 12 and 17, explored ideas under the theme "The Shape of Possibility," with talks ranging from discovering unexpected paths and reflecting on imperfection, to the fear of failure and how small decisions can lead to meaningful change. Speakers also touched on the power of imagination, kindness and international education in opening new opportunities.

An audience including students, families, teachers, local authorities, media representatives and members of the educational community gathered to hear the students’ views.

Christian M., a student from The British School of Malaga said the experience pushed him beyond his comfort zone "Meeting new people and sharing ideas has been fun and has taught me how to work with others and communicate better," he said: "I have learned that words can change our futures and inspire many.”

Stefan Rumistrzewicz, the school's headteacher, said the theme reflected the school's belief that every student has the potential to shape their own future, adding that the event held extra significance as part of the school's 25th anniversary.

The talks will soon be available on the TEDx YouTube channel, extending the reach of the students' ideas to an international audience.

The British School of Málaga thanked its sponsors and collaborators, including Aramark, Cines Yelmo, Come in English Bookshop and Marbellabus, for their support in making the event possible