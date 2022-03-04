Weather alert activated for strong winds and three-metre-high waves in Malaga and along the coast Aemet predicts temperatures will drop significantly in the province this Friday and more rain could be recorded

Spain’s national Met Office, Aemet, has issued a yellow weather warning in Malaga province this Friday, 4 March. The alert for strong winds and high waves will remain in place until 11am in the Axarquia, Gualdalhorce and Costa del Sol area, which includes Malaga city.

According to the weather forecasting agency there will be cloudy or overcast skies and it is not ruled out that there will be rain. In fact, Aemet predicts showers in the first half of the day in the inland area of the Axarquia, without ruling them out in the rest, except in the western inland areas.

However, temperatures will drop, notably the maximums in the eastern inland areas. The winds will blow from the west and will be strong in high areas and the eastern coast, with very strong gusts, decreasing during the afternoon. It is expected that during the morning, gusts of force 7 and waves of up to three metres will be recorded on the Malaga coast.

The snow level will be around 900-1000 metres, according to Aemet.