Woman arrested in Malaga for stabbing a friend she accused of stealing a TV on New Year's Eve The 42-year-old man was found unconscious by the police and admitted to a hospital intensive care unit

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing a friend she accused of stealing her TV after a New Year’s Eve party in the Las Flores area of Malaga.

The attack took place at 9am on 1 January. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding profusely from his thigh and in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a hospital intensive care unit. The woman admitted to the attack.

Police discovered that the victim had been invited to spend the evening with the woman and her ex-boyfriend. However, the pair had argued and the ex-boyfriend left. The victim then fell asleep on the sofa. When the woman woke up, she saw that the TV was missing, she accused her friend and stabbed him with a knife 17cm long.

The woman will remain in custody until her trial.