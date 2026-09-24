Malaga province's interior suffers widespread data outage

The interior of Malaga province suffered a data outage on Thursday, which made simple tasks such as calling on the phone, paying by card or ... using a health card to get prescribed medicines impossible. Worst hit were the towns of Antequera, Ronda and Coín (where the signal has now returned).

The incident impacted daily flow and communication for 120,000 people.

SUR tried unsuccessfully to contact several residents of these municipalities, which confirmed the difficulties in communicating this Thursday. Andalusian MP Jota Carmona said he had to leave Antequera to be able to make a phone call.

"We've got no signal. All the networks have gone down. There's no internet and you can't pay in shops because the cards aren't working… It's a total data blackout. For the past two hours, we've been experiencing a complete breakdown in communications," he said, when he was finally able to speak from the road.

Antequera councillor José Luis Ruiz Espejo confirmed that residents across the entire municipal area still had no access to the telephone network or mobile data at the time this article was written. "The entire communications system has gone down and you can only make calls using mobile phones from certain providers. Others aren't working."

"From approximately 10.15am until 11.30am, it was not possible to make calls. Phone calls and internet data were intermittent, but it depended on the provider: some people had absolutely no internet connection at all during that time, nor were they able to make phone calls," said a spokesperson for Coín town hall. Service there had come back by 12pm.

At around 12.30pm, the signal also came back in Antequera. Ronda, however, remained cut off at that time. When calling town hall numbers, civil protection and the Andalusian employment service, the message was: "The number does not correspond to any subscriber." In towns across the Serranía, mobile phones were not working.

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