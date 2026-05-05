Wider Malaga's residential stock expands through Cártama with new neighbourhood of 600 homes

Julio J. Portabales 05/05/2026 a las 11:28h.

Wider Malaga is mainly expanding through the Guadalhorce Valley these days. The latest project is in Cártama, where the town hall has outlined a new development that envisions building nearly 600 homes in one of its expansion areas.

The town hall has already approved the partial plan for UR-6 Berlanga - a development that includes the construction of hundreds of homes on a plot of land close to 200,000 square metres. The project, which is currently in the public consultation phase, establishes the framework for creating a new neighborhood in one of the municipality's expansion zones.

The site is located next to the Atalaya area, close to recent infrastructure such as the pedestrian and cycle path and well connected to the main transport routes, such as the A-357 motorway and the A-7052 road. In addition, it is next to already developed areas such as UR-5, which proves its strategic importance within the urban growth of Cártama.

Furthermore, the plan proposes a comprehensive development that goes beyond housing construction. It includes the creation of green spaces, public facilities and a complete infrastructure network that will provide the new neighborhood with its own services. The plan earmarks approximately 20,000 square metres for open spaces.

The planned housing will consist mostly of blocks of flats, including a significant proportion of subsidised housing, in line with current housing needs in the municipality and the Guadalhorce Valley as a whole. There will also be between 332 and 663 public parking spaces, as well as a road network that will connect the area to the rest of the municipality.

Specifically, the urban planning documents stipulate that of the 587 homes, 252 would be subject to some form of protection. This represents approximately 43 per cent of the total planned and makes the project one of the largest areas of social housing planned in the municipality.

Currently, the land is undeveloped and primarily occupied by abandoned olive and citrus groves, as well as some disused or ruined buildings. The project envisions a complete transformation of this area through the installation of new water, sanitation, electricity and telecommunications networks.

Environmental study

The plan incorporates an environmental study that analyses the main constraints of the area. Among these, the proximity to high-capacity roads stands out, which will require specific measures to reduce noise impact, such as the installation of noise barriers or improved sound insulation in buildings. The plan also takes into account a small area at risk of flooding in the north-east and the existence of areas with potential archaeological value that will be subject to monitoring.

Furthermore, the development must respect nearby infrastructure, such as a gas pipeline, as well as the buffer zones associated with nearby roads. These conditions are part of the plan's design to ensure its long-term viability and sustainability.

The project is primarily driven by BECA Inmobiliaria, along with other landowners who control approximately 86 per cent of the land in the area, facilitating its execution. The document also includes an economic and financial study and a phased plan that will allow the development to adapt to demand and market trends.

Following its initial approval, the plan now enters a one-month public consultation period, during which residents can review the document and submit comments or suggestions before its final approval. During this time and as is customary in these types of processes, building permits in the area have been suspended for a maximum period of two years.

This project is one of the main medium-term urban development initiatives in Cártama, amid population growth and rising housing demand in the area. Its development will create a new residential area with its own services and amenities, consolidating the municipality's expansion into new areas.