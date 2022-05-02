Which stores will be open this holiday Monday, 2 May, on the Costa del Sol? Some people have enjoyed a three-day weekend break, but it is not the case for many employees in the retail sector in Malaga province

This Monday, 2 May, is a public holiday in Malaga as May Day fell on a Sunday this year. Many people have enjoyed a three-day weekend, but this is not the case for some employees in the retail sector, since many will have to have worked two days during this 'puente'. Today’s extra shopping day is part of the calendar approved for this year by the Andalusian Council of Commerce.

In Malaga city, the Malaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-María Zambrano Railway Station, Malaga Nostrum, Los Patios, Larios Centro, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga shopping centres will be fully open.

Large stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Conforama and Verdecora will also open. As usual, the Muelle Uno shops will be open and establishments less than 300 square metres, have the right to open if they wish.

In the province it will also be possible to enjoy some retail therapy in the shopping centres in Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés stores in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Costasol Centro Shopping Centre (Torremolinos).

Shops in Andalucía will be able to open a total of 16 Sundays and public holidays this year, a figure that is two more than in 2021 and four more than in 2020.