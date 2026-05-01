Which days over the May bank holiday weekend will shops and commercial centres in Malaga be open?

Isabel Méndez Malaga 01/05/2026 a las 11:22h.

The first long weekend of the year has arrived. The 1 May bank holiday, Labour Day, has fallen on a Friday, so for a large part of the population the weekend will start a little earlier than usual, allowing them to enjoy three consecutive days off.

As often happens when a (national) public holiday comes around, there is the question of whether the retail sector will also join in the day off. On this occasion, shops and shopping centres will not open to the public on Friday 1 May, but they will open their doors on Sunday 3 May, which also marks the Spanish Mother’s Day. This means people will be able to go shopping both on Saturday and Sunday in Malaga.

According to the 2026 calendar approved by regional government, this will be one of the 16 public holidays and Sundays authorised for opening this year.

Therefore, in the city, the shopping centres Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor Málaga and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, as well as the retail park Málaga Nostrum, will open — although possibly with changes to their usual opening hours.

Also included are major stores such as El Corte Inglés, IKEA, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

Shopping centres across the province

Across the province, the shopping centres Fuengirola Miramar, Puerto Marina in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés stores in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha in Coín, La Cañada in Marbella and Costasol Centro in Torremolinos will also be opening their doors.

Meanwhile, small businesses (with a floor area of 300 square metres or less) have the authority to decide whether or not to open to the public on these designated days, both in the city and across the province, throughout the year.