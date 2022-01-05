This is where you can see the Three Kings in the main towns of Malaga province Many of the traditional parades will go ahead with coronavirus pandemic safety measures in place

The magic of the Three Kings will re-appear across Malaga province with parades scheduled for most towns. Thousands of kilos of sweets and treats will be distributed for the children of the area..

Malaga city

Malaga City Council has modified the traditional route and the 13 floats, musical and puppet groups will parade through larger spaces to reduce crowds. At 5pm the Kings will arrive at the City Hall from the Alcazaba and the parade will start an hour later. The parade will pass through the Paseo del Parque, the Alameda Principal and the Tetuán bridge and back through the Puente de la Esperanza, Atarazanas and Puerta del Mar to end at the Alameda. Activities, children's parties and parades will take place in the eleven districts of the capital. During the tour, the council will distribute 12,000 kg of sweets (7,000 kg of gluten-free sweets and 5,000 kg of jelly beans) and 1,440 kg of mantecados donated by Sancho Melero de Antequera.

Marbella-San Pedro

Marbella will have two Three Wise Men parades, one in the centre of Marbella and the other in San Pedro Alcántara, which will be stationary due to the pandemic but which will allow children to greet the Three Kings between 11am and 8pm. The event in Marbella will have 13 floats. The San Pedro festivities, also from 11am to 8pm, will be held at the Bulevar de San Pedro and will have seven floats.

Fuengirola-Mijas

Fuengirola Town Council has organised a reception with the Three Wise Men that will take place at the Plaza de España, instead of the traditional parade. From 11.30am, children will be able to greet their Majesties of the East who will arrive by helicopter at around 10.30am. In Mijas the fun begins at 4pm at the Las Lagunas fairground, the Bulevar de La Cala square and the Virgen de la Peña de Mijas Pueblo square.

Benalmádena-Torremolinos

In Torremolinos, from 11am to 2pm and later from 5pm to 9pm, Melchor will be in the Plaza Costa del Sol, Gaspar in the Plaza de Andalucía and Baltasar in the Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso. They will be in marquees with Christmas decorations. Between 11am and noon, and again between 5pm and 6pm, the marquees will be set aside for people with autistic syndrome disorder. In Benalmádena, children can visit the Kings’ set from noon, with the Kings being in attendance between 4pm to 9.30pm at the Los Nadales fairground and in the Plaza Adolfo Suárez (Pueblosol).

Estepona

The Three Kings Parade in Estepona will travel through the city's main avenues, escorted by police, firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers. It begins at 5pm at the Avenida de Andalucía and will return to it around 8pm after visiting the avenues of Juan Carlos I and España. The royal entourage includes 10 themed floats and will be accompanied by musical bands. The Kings will distribute 12,000 kilos of sweets, 4,000 footballs, 3,000 boxes of chocolates and hundreds of toys and backpacks.

Antequera

In Antequera, the Three Kings will distribute cakes and ice cream. The festivities begin at 6pm. The route of the parade is three kilometres long, one more than usual to avoid the formation of crowds, including the Paseo María Cristina and Cruz Blanca. At 11am the Kings will greet children from the balcony of the Town Hall. At 6pm, some 9,000 toys and 6,000 kilos of sweets will be distributed.

Ronda

Ronda returns to having a moving parade this year which begins at 5pm, an hour earlier than expected because of a forecast for rain. It leaves the Almocabar neighbourhood to go through Málaga, Martínez Astein and Victoria avenues and Jerez, Virgen de la Paz and Armiñán streets, where it will finish. The town council chose this route using wide streets to avoid crowding.

Guadalhorce

In Alhaurín de la Torre, the traditional Three Kings Parade will not be held but a entourage of Kings and their pages will visit the social centres of the rural districts of the town. In the afternoon, ‘mini-parades’ will be held in the courtyards of five primary schools: CEIP San Sebastián, Isaac Peral, Los Manantiales, Clara Campoamor and Maruja Mallo. In Alhaurín el Grande, the parade will start at 5.30pm from the Camino de Coín. In Cártama the parade starts at 10am. The Three Wise Men and their entire entourage will be in the green warehouse on the A-7057 road.

Axarquia

Vélez-Málaga will have a stationary Three Kings Parade at the Prado del Rey fairgrounds next to the El Ingenio shopping centre. Rincón de la Victoria celebrates with a carnival of Three Kings for all ages. There will be horses in Torrox from 4.30pm with floats leaving from Llano de los Frailes de El Morche to travel to the Plaza de la Constitución. The Nerja parade, which has four floats, begins at 5pm from the park to Verano Azul, where it will end.