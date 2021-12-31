What will the weather be like on the Costa del Sol this New Year’s Eve? Malaga province will say farewell to 2021 and welcome in 2022 with the high temperatures continuing, according to the forecasters

The sun will shine on the last day of the year across much of Spain. / EFE

Malaga province and the Costa del Sol will say goodbye to 2021 while enjoying good weather. This has been confirmed by the weather forecasts, which indicate that this week's high temperatures will continue on the last day of the year.

This Friday (31 December) skies are expected to be slightly cloudy or clear although it has not been ruled out that there could be banks of fog on the coast, so the ‘taró’ episode witnessed on Thursday could be repeated.

Winds are expected to light and variable and temperatures will remain unchanged or rise. In Malaga city and Marbella, a maximum of 20 degrees is expected, while Antequera and Ronda will be hotter and will reach 23 degrees (with a minimum of 8 and 7 degrees, respectively).

First day of 2022

For Saturday, the first day of 2022, the situation is not expected to change substantially and the skies will continue to be slightly cloudy or clear, with intervals of high clouds. Again it is not ruled out that there could be banks of fog on the coast. Temperatures will remain unchanged, although they could register a drop in the inland areas. The winds will blow from the east component and loose.

Across the rest of Spain, temperatures will reach 28 degrees in the Canary Islands and 24 on the mainland, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) that predicts that daytime temperatures will reach higher values than normal.

Weather warnings

Fog warnings will be activated in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, León, Palencia, Valladolid, Zamora, Lérida, Navarra, while warnings will be activated in A Coruña and Pontevedra for high waves.