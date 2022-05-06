What weather can we expect this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province? Skies will generally be clear and temperatures will rise, most markedly today (Friday)

Good weather is forecast for the province of Malaga this weekend. / SUR

The weekend is here, and after the many changes in recent days, the question is inevitable: what will the weather be like?

According to the State weather agency, Aemet, the skies will be slightly cloudy in the province of Malaga on Friday (today), with south-westerly winds and clearer skies in the afternoon.

The maximum temperatures will rise in the province, while the minimum temperatures on the western Costa del Sol will also rise. The highest temperatures are expected in Malaga city, where the mercury will move between an expected minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 26.

However, the terral winds have not been ruled in parts of the Guadalhorce Valley, according to José Luis Escudero, the expert responsible for the SUR blog, Tormentas y Rayos.

Where will be hottest?

On Saturday, the skies will be clearer, with morning intervals of low cloud, morning mist and the possibility of fog on the coast.

Temperatures will experience few changes except for the maximum, which will drop in the coastal areas.

Vélez-Málaga is where, according to the meteorology forecast, the highest temperature in the province - 24 degrees - will be recorded on Saturday.