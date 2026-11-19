The stage at Sun&Tech Málaga by Alhambra Venture on Wednesday was set for an 'investor reverse pitch', giving representatives of investment funds the ... chance to explain what they are really looking for.

Some have been investing for just three years, while others have more than 25 years of experience in the industry, but they all have a clear idea of what makes a project stand out. Their priorities range from the "geeks who know they don't know everything" that Javier Ulecia of Bullnet is looking for to the social impact and digital health projects Tomás Pérez Moreno of Noso Capital highlighted.

"We collect money quickly and invest it quickly. That't what we like," said Vicente Quesada, general partner at Sherry Ventures.

The two funds the company has previously managed focused on startups. It is now preparing to launch a third, growth-focused fund, targeting larger businesses. "What are the minimum requirements? They must have annual revenue of more than two million but less than 50 million euros and an operational base or registered office in Andalucía."

As for the sectors it is interested in, Quesada made clear that the fund specialises in "technology and innovation". But when asked to be more specific, he stressed: "We want traditional companies that can be transformed by technology. If you are looking for funding, come and talk to us."

Jorge Blasco from Lumo Lambs has spent 20 years setting up technology companies and helping venture capital funds. He knows how difficult it can be to invest directly in businesses, which is why Lumo Labs was set up three years ago. Blasco joined forces with other partners to invest in "social impact and technology", as he explained in his pitch.

"We want to tackle social challenges in areas such as education and digital health. We invest in these fields, but we take a particular approach: we prefer prevention to cures. We want companies that can anticipate problems before they arise," Blasco said.

"One example of a project we are involved in is an AI tool designed to prevent and predict cancer. We are delighted to see people working to solve society's problems," the Lumo Labs partner said. He ended his presentation by encouraging companies to get in touch: "Come and see us if you have a significant, competitive level of technology."

Muñoz Trujillo made Encomenda's approach clear from the outset: "We invest in Spain because we believe this is where we can make the greatest contribution. Being close to the companies we invest in is our biggest asset."

He highlighted the hands-on support the fund provides from the very beginning. "We know what it means to stand alongside someone who wants to sell their products and expand internationally," he said.

Encomenda also offers a personalised approach, with a strong emphasis on building relationships. "We organise events so that the companies in our portfolio can get to know one another. These meetings are very valuable because they allow businesses to explore opportunities to specialise in different sectors. We want to build companies," Muñoz Trujillo concluded.

Bullnet's Javier Ulecia said: "We want geeks who know they don't know everything and are willing to accept help." Bullnet Capital has 25 years' experience in investment funds. "We only invest in Spain and we invest in software, electronics, photonics, quantum technology, AI… All those buzzwords that seem to be all the rage at the moment," he said with a touch of humour.

"We are not just interested in investing. We also want to help scientists. They know a great deal about science, but many of them come to us without knowing how to manage people, raise funding or retain talent. That's understandable, they are scientists," he said.

"We invest in projects with a distinctive, protected technological foundation and a team capable of taking that technology into the future," Ulecia stated.

Founded ten years ago and based in Santiago de Compostela, Noso Capital currently manages three funds and focuses on "technology, healthcare, AI and technology transfer". Its CEO and general partner, Tomás Pérez, explained: "We have companies in our portfolio that have never generated any revenue. One example is a company that has spent almost 15 years developing a cancer drug. What matters is not how long you spend on it, but whether you succeed. They are getting closer all the time to having a validated product that could save lives."

"I would say we consider almost every type of proposal, but I am particularly interested in digital health companies. In fact, I have met two here at Sun&Tech with whom we are already in talks. We want to be part of the digital transformation taking place across businesses," the CEO stated.

After his pitch, David del Vado, Investment Analyst at Dozen, was asked to name three things he would like to see more of. "I would love to see companies with global ambitions emerging from Spain. I would also like more consumer-focused businesses to come our way and, above all, I want to see strong teams. At this stage, ambition, talent and people who are determined to do things well are all important," he explained.

"I invite everyone to take a look at what we do. I think we have an important role to play in Spain's startup ecosystem, and we are always keen to hear about interesting projects. More than 90 per cent of the companies we have funded have been successful and we assess every opportunity carefully," Del Vado added.

"Anyone who wants to improve a neighbourhood, a building or a home… If we can invest, that's great. If we can't, we will find someone who can and put them in touch," managing director at Styx Josep Ramón Novell explained in his pitch.

He described how the investment fund operates: "A large part of our fund is made up of people with extensive real estate experience. This means that, from the outset, we can become the first customer for any product we come across, helping turn startups into fully fledged businesses," he said.

He illustrated the approach with an example: "One of the companies we have invested in in Germany makes a device that detects water leaks in buildings. We were lucky enough to have an investor who owned two entire buildings. We spent two days without water, installing sensors and deliberately bursting pipes so we could test the detection system. During those two days, we gathered data that would have taken the company up to six months to collect elsewhere," he explained.

Pioneer Point Partners' Jan Unverhau's pitch focused on water, electricity, recycling, energy. "If you have a successful technology that could serve companies in our sectors - energy, waste management or data centres - let's talk today. You could become one of our customers."

"In 2020, the situation in Ireland was similar to what we are seeing in Spain now: the electricity grid was overloaded and the only solution was to generate your own power," the investor explained.

"We do not finance buildings or computers. We finance energy infrastructure. We want to hear from projects in Andalucía and anywhere else in Spain. We are looking for companies that develop services essential to everyday life: services we simply cannot do without, as we saw during the power cut," Unverhau said.

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