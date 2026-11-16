Malaga province's reservoir levels rise for the first time since spring following storms Bruna and Charles

The passage of storms Bruna and Charles has led to the first rise in water levels in Malaga province's reservoirs since spring. ... Although this is a modest increase, the result marks another turning point for the network, which, thanks to conditions over the last two hydrological years, has recovered after a long period of drought.

Malaga's reservoirs are currently at their best levels of the last 13 years. This water supply should provide between three and four years of relative peace of mind.

According to the latest figures from the seven reservoirs in the province, the total volume stored stands at 468.84 million cubic metres, bringing overall reserves to 77.73%. Compared with last week, the net increase is 1.22.

Recovery

The year-on-year comparison reflects the sustained recovery over the last two hydrological years. Twelve months ago, the reservoirs in Malaga held 275.15 million cubic metres. The province now has 193.69 million cubic metres more than on the same date last year.

In terms of infrastructure, four of the seven reservoirs have seen their water levels rise over the past week. The La Concepción reservoir leads the weekly increase with a rise of 1.18 million cubic metres, going from 25.97 to 27.15. This brings it to 47.18% of its capacity, although it remains below the 35.39 million cubic metres it held a year ago.

Guadalteba, La Viñuela and Casasola have also seen increases. The Guadalteba reservoir has gained 0.35 million cubic metres over the last seven days and now holds 43.35, having reached 93.51% capacity, almost double its level at this time last year.

Meanwhile, La Viñuela, the province's largest reservoir, has seen its volume increase by 0.26 million cubic metres to reach 136.80, representing 83.23% of its capacity. Here too, the water level is double that of last year.

Casasola, in Almogía, is primarily a defensive reservoir but also supplies water on an ad hoc basis. Its weekly increase is 0.03 million cubic metres and it is at 32.46% of its maximum capacity.

Three reservoirs show slightly negative weekly changes. The Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir has seen a drop of 0.45 million cubic metres and now stands at 57.18%. It is, however, 9.79 million cubic metres higher than the figures recorded a year ago.

The water level in the Guadalhorce reservoir has fallen by 0.11 million cubic metres to 103.01, representing 81.94% of capacity and more than double the amount of water held at this time last year.

Finally, El Limonero, which is also a run-of-river plant and which rarely supplies water despite being able to do so, has seen a slight decrease of just 0.04 million cubic metres and remains at 96.14% of its normal operating capacity.

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