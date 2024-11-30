Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs

C. Heredia / SUR MALAGA. Saturday, 30 November 2024, 09:02

The rainfall from the two recent severe storms continues to feed into the reservoirs of Malaga province. The rate by which water has been pouring from surrounding hills and countryside has slowed down in recent days but levels continue to rise. There has been a small increase since last week and there are now 60 million cubic metres more in the province's reservoirs than this time last year. The current average level is 28 per cent.

The committee of experts reviewing drought restrictions that were last set in the summer is expected to meet in the coming days, ahead of schedule, to review the status of Malaga province. Although a lot of water has flowed in - La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía has three times as much in it as this time last year, for example - there is still a way to go before restrictions can go in the whole province.

The rain from these autumn storms has not been as useful as those last March. Then the rainfall was less but it was steadier, with less sharp outbursts, and so more efficient at reaching reservoirs.

The area most likely to see an easing up of drought restrictions sooner rather than later is the western Costa del Sol, from Torremolinos to Manilva. La Concepción reservoir, between Marbella and Istán, continues to collect considerable volumes of water and was almost 65% full on Wednesday this week.

La Viñuela in the Axarquía is close to 36 million cubic metres. This is enough water for a year and a half of human consumption but it needs to reach 41.5 to go from the highest level of drought restriction to the next level. This does not seem likely unless there is abundant rainfall.