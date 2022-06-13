This is the moment a scared, young deer appears in the midst of the Pujerra forest fire The fawn was checked over and given the all-clear before being released back into the wild in the Sierra Bermeja

Monday, 13 June 2022, 17:53

This is the uplifting moment when the Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca firefighters, battling the forest blaze in Pujerra, came across a young deer running scared in the area.

The fawn was quickly checked over, given the all-clear, before being released back into the wild in the Sierra Bermeja.

So far, the Malaga province blaze which started on Wednesday afternoon has already devastated more than 3,500 hectares of forest of great ecological value.

At the height of the blaze, which was declared 'stabilised' on Friday but still remains uncontrolled, the authorities ordered the precautionary evacuation of almost 3,000 people from five different population centres, including the urban area of ​​Benahavís and the Montemayor, Marbella Club, Benahavís Hills residential developments and six families from the Velerín Alto area.