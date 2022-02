Virtual presence at Berlin tourism fair Turismo Costa del Sol will participate in the online event in March in a bid to secure Andalusian tourism in Germany

Costa del Sol Tourism will participate in the Berlin ITB trade fair in March in an effort to strengthen the German market's awareness of the coast's offer.

For the second consecutive year the event will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourist board also has 20 national and international face-to-face exhibitions and conferences scheduled with key markets in the travel sector in the coming months.