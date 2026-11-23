The Andalusian non-governmental organisation 'Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Catástrofes' has appealed for urgent public assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man ... who takes medication.

Paco went missing in Malaga province on 12 November. He is a particularly vulnerable person.

Paco is 1.60 metres tall, weighs nearly 100 kilos, is of a stocky build and has grey hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information that might help locate him can call the following number: 603 01 49 37.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section