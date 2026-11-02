Umbrellas back out in Malaga as Aemet forecasts heavy rain across parts of the province this week

Umbrellas are set to make a comeback in the province of Malaga over the next few days. November gets off to a rainy start due ... to a change in the weather that will bring some instability to various parts of the mainland.

According to the forecast by Aemet (state meteorological agency), from Tuesday onwards "unstable conditions in the east of the mainland and the Balearic Islands", as well as a mass of cold air arriving from the north at high altitudes will determine the weather.

Under these conditions, the weather will remain stable across much of the country, although along the eastern and south-eastern coasts, "unstable conditions are expected, with cloudy skies and rainfall that may be heavy or persistent and accompanied by thunderstorms".

In the province of Malaga specifically, this Monday, 2 November (a public holiday), skies are expected to be generally clear, with patches of low cloud over the Mediterranean coast, which may bring some light rain during the second half of the day.

On Tuesday, the forecast indicates skies with patches of low cloud that may bring "some light rain during the first half of the day and showers along the eastern coast in the early hours". As for temperatures, minimum temperatures will remain unchanged on Tuesday, while maximum temperatures are expected to fall slightly or remain unchanged.

According to Aemet, in the city of Malaga the probability of rain is 80 per cent on Tuesday, 90 per cent on Wednesday and 75 per cent on Thursday.

In Marbella, the chance of rain is 75 per cent on Tuesday and 85 per cent on Wednesday and Thursday. In Vélez-Málaga, it ranges between 75 and 90 per cent from Tuesday to Thursday. In Ronda, the probability will reach 80 per cent on those days, while in Antequera, the day with the highest chance of rain will be Wednesday, at 80 per cent, according to the state agency

In Andalucía, today's public holiday (Monday) is expected to bring generally clear skies, with patches of low cloud over the Mediterranean coast, which may bring some light rain during the second half of the day. Looking ahead to Tuesday, the region is forecast to see "light to moderate" rainfall.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province