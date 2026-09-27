Umbrellas are back in Malaga province: Aemet issues yellow warning for rain and storms this Monday

Umbrellas will be needed in Malaga province as the week gets under way. The state weather agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow warning for rain, ... with the possibility of thunderstorms, in the province this Monday, following a forecast of 15mm of accumulated rainfall in one hour.

The warning, which will be in force from 7am until 2pm, will affect the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce - which includes the city of Malaga - and Antequera.

“These showers could be accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, so we can expect a somewhat unsettled day and will need to keep a close eye on how the skies develop over the next few hours,” says weather expert José Luis Escudero on his blog, ‘Tormentas y rayos’ (Storms and Lightning).

This rainfall is due to a trough of low pressure moving across the Iberian Peninsula, which will increase atmospheric instability.

“The trough, which is bringing cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, will merge with a moist easterly flow at surface level,” explains Escudero, who also points out that the combination of these two factors encourages the development of cloud cover and rainfall.

In Andalucía, the forecast indicates “strong easterly winds in the Strait area and in exposed parts of the province of Cadiz, with occasional very strong gusts”.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued in Huelva, with an expected accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour. In the Aracena area, this rainfall could be accompanied by hail between 2pm and 9pm. Finally, the weather report also highlights a “significant drop in maximum temperatures in the west”.

Unstable conditions across the entire Spanish mainland

Nationwide, the forecast for this Monday, 28 September, also highlights that the presence of cold air at high altitudes over the Iberian Peninsula "will result in an unsettled day". Thus, “skies are expected to be predominantly covered with abundant medium-level cloud cover, leading to showers accompanied by thunderstorms which may be locally heavy across large areas of the Iberian Peninsula, with the possibility of isolated hailstorms.

Some low cloud and light rain are also expected along the Mediterranean coast and coastal plains, the Balearic Islands, the Galician coast and the Strait of Gibraltar.

In the Canary Islands, skies will be overcast, with rainfall on the mountainous islands in the early hours, tending to become partly cloudy throughout the day, although with haze in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

As for temperatures, maximum temperatures will fall across the board, with a particularly marked drop in large parts of the interior; however, in Galicia and along the Cantabrian coast, they will rise, while no changes are expected in the Balearic Islands. Minimum temperatures will rise in the eastern third of the country and in the Balearic Islands, and fall elsewhere. Finally, in the Canary Islands, "hardly any changes in temperatures are expected".