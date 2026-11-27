Lorena and Cecilia met while passing through the imposing security checkpoint at Nato headquarters in Brussels. They recognised each other as Spaniards and one immediately ... asked the other: "Where are you from?" It turned out they were both from Malaga, in a group of 20 women from across the 32 members of Nato. What were the odds?

The group are taking part in the first cohort of LeadInSecurity: a Nato mentoring programme that promotes female leadership in the defence sector. "There were over 1,000 candidates and among the 20 selected, I don't think there are any other two representatives from the same country, just from Spain. Both from Malaga!" Lorena Pérez Aguilar says.

The 20 participants met for the first time on 15 October, at the launch of the programme in Brussels. Among those supporting them were Nato Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and Secretary General's Special Representative on Women, Peace and Security Irene Fellin, who is the driving force behind this new initiative. Its aim is to accelerate the advancement of women into leadership roles in the fields of defence, technology and international politics.

The LeadInSecurity participants, alongside NATO’s Deputy Secretary-General and other officials. (Sur)

This first cohort of LeadInSecurity brings together specialists and academics from strategic sectors such as the defence industry, diplomacy, STEM disciplines and the social sciences and connects them directly with leading experts from across Nato.

The programme, which lasts ten months, combines personalised support with group training, featuring mentoring sessions with senior Nato officials, virtual professional development workshops and hybrid panel discussions with senior officials and industry leaders, as well as two in-person meetings at the Nato headquarters in Brussels: the inaugural meeting, which took place in October, and the closing meeting, scheduled for June 2027.

Lorena Pérez Aguilar: engineer at Indra

The two participants from Malaga both studied at the UMA (Malaga University) and have promising careers in major defence sector companies. Their ages and backgrounds, however, differ.

Lorena is 34 years old and a telecommunications engineer. She worked at the German Space Agency and at Apple's London office. It was while she was there, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, that she began to take an interest in military technologies and, at the same time, in returning to Spain.

"Being far from home, constantly hearing news about conflicts and threats, I was often struck by the thought that we are a generation whose parents have paid for our degrees, enabling us to reach a high professional standard. Now is the time to give something back, because technological sovereignty begins with the return of the engineers who left," she says.

As luck would have it, at that very moment, Lorena received a job offer from Indra, Spain's "leading player" in the defence sector. She has been there for three years now, in Madrid, working in Indra's Air Dominance business unit, where she is involved in the design and development of advanced military communications systems, particularly for the aeronautical sector, on projects such as the FCAS (Future Combat Air System).

Cecilia Rosa Yáñez: lawyer at Airbus

Cecilia Rosa Yáñez is 26 years old. She studied law and was interested in international relations, so she completed a dual Master's degree in law and international law.

As soon as she found an opportunity, she moved to Brussels, "the best place for someone with my vocation". Her career has taken her to Finabel, the Organisation of European Land Force Commanders, where she worked as a legal officer and analyst; to Navantia, representing the company before the EU and Nato; and for over a year now to Airbus Defence and Space, where she serves as head of public affairs for the EU and Nato.

A commitment to growth

Both women share a clear ambition to continue their professional development in the defence and security industry, which is set to be significantly boosted in Europe in the coming years. That is why taking part in Nato's women's leadership programme is a "huge opportunity" for both of them.

"The days we spent in Brussels were very special. We met some very important people and from now on each of us participants has a mentor. Mine is Carmen Romero, the highest-ranking Spanish woman within Nato," Lorena says.

She states that just as important as the mentoring sessions and the training they are set to receive is the bond that has begun to form among the LeadInSecurity participants. "They are incredible women: they work in ministries of defence, at the European Commission, at the European Defence Agency. The standard is very high," she notes.

Cecilia agrees: "We all share common experiences and learn from one another. There aren't many of us women in the defence sector and it's sometimes difficult to find common ground. I hope this will be the first of many programmes."

Both of them hope that this experience will give their careers a boost, but they also hope that their example will serve as an inspiration to other young women who, until now, have not considered the defence and security sector as an opportunity for professional development.

"I hope to do my bit to help other girls realise that it is possible to study at the UMA and go on to work for an international organisation or a major company," Cecilia states.

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