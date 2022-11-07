Couple arrested after failing to pay for stays at around a dozen tourist establishments The pair, detained on the Costa del Sol, already have a police record for similar incidents in other parts of Spain

About 12 establishments are believed to have been affected by the fraud. / sur

Police in Malaga have detained a couple who are accused of fraud after staying in hotels and apartments and paying the bills by bank transfers which they then cancelled.

The pair, who are in their twenties, already have a police record for similar incidents in other parts of Spain. At least a dozen tourist establishments are believed to have been affected.

They produced bank statements to show that the payments had been made, but when staff at the hotels and apartments checked later, they found the money did not show up in their bank accounts.

As well as arresting the suspects, officers searched their vehicle and discovered various keys to rooms at different hotels.