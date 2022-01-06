Three Kings deliver cheer to round off the holiday After last year’s absence, traditional parades returned to the streets, with Covid precautions

Traditional ‘cabalgata’ parades returned to the streets of cities, towns and villages across Spain on Wednesday as the Three Wise Men from the East and their extravagant entourages arrived bearing gifts for the children.

Last year the pandemic prevented Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar from making the grand entrances they are used to, but on Wednesday (5 January) in many towns they were able to parade through the streets, albeit with Covid precautions in place.

The air buzzed with excitement among the youngsters who lined the streets in Malaga city, hoping to catch some of the sweets thrown out by the Kings or their many colourful helpers. The floats carrying Their Majesties and their pages were accompanied by colourful street entertainers and cartoon characters.

Part of the parade in Malaga. / M. Fernández

Every 5 January the Kings like to use various means of transport. In Alhaurín el Grande they travelled on their traditional camels, but they chose to arrive in Fuengirola by helicopter and in Puerto Banús by yacht.

In towns where the authorities had cancelled parades as a precaution the Kings spent most of the day greeting youngsters who were eager to deliver their letters in person.

And after hours of waving and smiling their real work began, delivering gifts for children - and grown-ups - to find on the morning of 6 January.