Thousands protest in Malaga for affordable housing amid pre-election tension

"Rights, not trenches. Wages, housing, and democracy." Under this slogan, trade unions mobilised thousands of participants in Malaga this Friday, 1 May. While the ... city hosted the national centrepiece of Labour Day celebrations, the march was underscored by a heavy political atmosphere, occurring on the same day the campaign officially begins for the Andalusian regional elections on 17 May.

The demonstration began at Muelle Heredia around 12:00 pm, winding through Alameda de Colón and Alameda Principal towards Calle Larios, before concluding at the Plaza de la Constitución.

Unions distance march from election campaign

The general secretaries of CC OO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, were keen to separate the mobilisation from the electoral calendar. They maintained that Malaga was chosen as the "paradigm" of the crisis in access to housing, rather than for political reasons. According to the leaders, the location was scouted in November, well before the Andalusian PP government confirmed it would bring forward the election date.

Despite efforts by local union leaders Fernando Cubillo (CC OO) and Antonio González (UGT) to keep the focus on labour rights, the presence of high-profile politicians dominated the narrative.

Political heavyweights join the march

Key figures from the national government joined the throngs of protesters including:

•Yolanda Díaz: The Second Vice-President and Minister of Employment (Sumar) used the platform to demand housing rights, following the recent defeat of Royal Decree-Law 8/2026 in the Congress of Deputies. The rejected decree had proposed a two-year extension for rental contracts and a 2% cap on annual rent increases.

•María Jesús Montero: The former First Vice-President and Finance Minister, who recently resigned to lead the Socialist (PSOE) bid for the regional presidency, was also in attendance.

•Antonio Maíllo: The federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida (IU) represented the Por Andalucía coalition, which brings together IU, Podemos, and Sumar for the upcoming 17 May vote.

Economic impact of the housing crisis

Beyond the political spectacle, the core message focused on the economic strain caused by skyrocketing property prices. UGT’s Pepe Álvarez issued a warning to the private sector, stating, "Employers must realise that if this situation isn't addressed, it will become impossible to hire workers in stressed areas."

Unai Sordo (CC OO) echoed these concerns, calling for a fairer distribution of wealth. "It is unacceptable that Spain leads Europe in GDP growth while wages remain stagnant," he remarked.

The event concluded at the Plaza de la Constitución with the reading of a manifesto. Oskar Martín, Secretary General of UGT Andalucía, hailed the demonstration as a resounding success, framing it as a vital stand for the welfare state, public health, and education.