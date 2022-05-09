Thirty migrants rescued at sea some 40 miles south-east of Malaga Spain's maritime rescue service located their small boat on Sunday and transferred them to safety

Thirty migrants in a small boat were rescued by Spain's maritime rescue service early on Sunday morning, and taken to safety. Those on board were all from North Africa and were 27 men, two women and a child.

The rescue service received a call around 9.30pm on Saturday evening to say the boat had been spotted, and used its helicopter and boat to search for it.

The migrants were eventually found about 12.23am on Sunday, 40 miles south-east of Malaga. By 1am everyone on board had been transferred onto the rescue vessel, which then set off for Malaga Port and arrived there are about 5am.