The Diocese of Malaga will compensate Father Fran's victims while considering appealing liability ruling

The Bishop of Malaga in his appearance before the media on Wednesday.

Irene Quirante 15/07/2026 a las 13:25h.

The Bishop of Malaga, José Antonio Satué, has spoken out following the sentencing of Father Fran, who received a 52-year prison sentence for drugging four women, sexually assaulting them and recording the asssaults.

After the provincial court's ruling, which declared the Church subsidiarily liable, Satué said that the diocese stands with the victims and intends to deposit the established compensation amounts as soon as possible, without waiting for the sentence to become final.

The bishop, however, also said that they are considering appealing the sentence regarding the diocese's liability.

According to the statement, the diocese sent a letter to the victims on Wednesday morning, informing them of the decision and offering the Church's support. The diocese again apologised for the shameful actions of Father Fran.

In addition to emphasising the commitment to pay compensation, Satué stated: "We are aware that no reparation can fix the damage, but we trust that this gesture can make them feel the recognition and closeness of the Church."

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