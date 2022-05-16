Thermometers start to soar in Spain with weather alerts for high temperatures up to 35C Aemet weather experts have issued warnings for extreme heat in 14 Spanish provinces today, with four of them in Andalucía

The countdown to summer has finally begun, and weather experts have issued warnings for high temperatures in 14 provinces in Spain today, Monday 16 May, including four in Andalucía. Malaga is not among them, although it is borderline with an expected high of 29C.

The Costa del Sol can expect clear skies and a westerly breeze. Minimum temperatures will remain similar to recent days, at 18C, apart from the Ronda area where they will drop slightly. The forecast for Tuesday is similar.

Most of Spain will see a rise in temperatures over the next few days. Aemet, the Spanish weather agency, says that at least 30C can be expected in Albacete, Badajoz, Bilbao, Girona, Huesca, Jaén, Logroño, Teruel, Seville, Cordoba, Granada, Lleida, and Zaragoza, while the hottest province today will be Murcia, at 35C.