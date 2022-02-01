‘Technical incident’ halts Cercanías trains between Benalmádena and Torremolinos The local trains on the Costa del Sol line only ran between Malaga and Torremolinos and in the Benalmádena to Fuengirola section, until Adif resolved the problem

Local trains on the Cercanías C-1 line from Malaga to Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol, were disrupted for an hour from 10.30am this Tuesday morning, 1 February, between Benalmádena and Torremolinos due to an “infrastructure incident”.

While the repair work on the line was being completed, Adif has reported that the Cercanías trains on the C1 line would "run exclusively between Malaga and Torremolinos, as well as on the Benalmádena to Fuengirola section."

“There is no service between Benalmádena-Arroyo de la Miel and Torremolinos at the moment,” Adif reported.

At around 11.35am the service was restored with six trains being affected and others suffering small delays.

The incident comes as the train operator Renfe recovered 14 daily services on the line after suffering from a shortage of drivers that led to the cancellation of 34 connections last year.