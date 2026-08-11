Rail traffic
Malaga-Fuengirola commuter train technical failure cancels journey
The passengers transferred to the next train on line C1
A technical fault on a train forced the cancellation of a service on commuter line C1 between Malaga and Fuengirola on Tuesday.
According to rail ... operator Renfe, the train in question was due to depart at 7.30am from Málaga Centro station, bound for Fuengirola.
According to official sources at Renfe, once the fault, which was detected in one of the train’s doors, had been identified, the passengers transferred to the next train, departing from Málaga Centro at 7.50am.
According to Renfe, passengers were delayed by just 12 minutes from their scheduled journey time.
Rail traffic
Meanwhile, rail services between Seville-Santa Justa and La Salud were suspended at 8am following the derailment of a track maintenance vehicle. The incident has affected services to Cadiz and Malaga.
As confirmed by rail infrastructure company Adif, the disruption is impacting the C1, C4 and C5 commuter lines in the Seville area, as well as the medium-distance Seville-Cadiz and Seville-Malaga services.
Adif has stated that work is under way to restore services as soon as possible.