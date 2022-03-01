Car swept down river after Malaga reservoir gates opened The driver and his dog were helped from the vehicle by people in the area before the rescue services arrived

It was a frightening experience but all was well in the end. / sur

The emergency services were called to the rescue of a driver last week, after he was driving down a lane which crosses the Campanillas river and was swept away by the water. The man and his dog, who was in the car with him at the time, were unhurt.

The incident took place last Thursday morning. A witness rang the 112 emergency number to report that a car had been washed down the river after the gates of the Casasola reservoir were opened.

The Guardia Civil, fire brigade and officers from the Local and National police forces rushed to the scene, but found that the driver had been helped out of the vehicle by other people in the area. The fire service crew removed the car from the river.