Super Puma helicopter and two teams of specialist firefighters tackle Alcaucín wildfire Plan Infoca forest firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in Malaga province, this Thursday afternoon

Image of the fire declared this Thursday in Alcaucín. / @PLAN_INFOCA

A new wildfire has been declared in Malaga province this Thursday afternoon, 24 February. The Junta de Andalucía's’s Plan Infoca brigade reported the blaze in Alcaucín on its Twitter account.

Since approximately 3pm two teams of specialist firefighters have been deployed in the area to try to control the flames.

A Super Puma helicopter is also providing air support to the teams on the ground.

More to follow…