Trains disrupted and one person injured as wind speeds reach up to 70km/h on the Costa del Sol The 112 Andalucía emergency services number has received dozens of incident reports, as the yellow weather warning stays in place until 6pm this Friday

The weather conditions are some of the worst seen this winter. / sur

Emergency services in Malaga have received reports of dozens of incidents, such as falling branches, street furniture, signs and shutters, as winds reached 70 km/h this Friday 4 March. Trains were brought to a halt in Torremolinos due to fallen signage. One person has also been reported injured in Malaga city centre after being hit by a detached window blind.

Malaga has been issued a yellow weather warning by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), due to strong winds and high waves. The warning will remain in place until 6pm in Axarquía, Guadalhorce and the Costa del Sol, which includes Malaga city.

The forecast in Malaga province this Friday is cloudy skies and a slight dip in temperatures, with a minimum of 11C and a maximum of 18C.

The adverse weather conditions, right before the start of spring, are some of the worst seen this winter. 15 of Spain's 17 autonomous regions (excluding the Balearic and Canary Islands) will be affected today, according to Aemet.

Melilla will be the worst affected, with expected wind speed of 90 km/h with level 8 intervals, and waves reaching four metres high.

In Valencia and Alicante there is also a yellow-level weather warning due to rain, with the forecast of 20 millimetres in one hour, and up to 60 millimetres in 12 hours.