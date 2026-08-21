Hiker stretchered off Malaga's Monte de San Antón after falling ill

Firefighters rescued a hiker who fell ill while walking on Monte de San Antón in Malaga city on Thursday morning.

Crews from the El Limonar ... fire station were called to the area, located in front of Montes de Málaga natural park, at around 10.10am after receiving a report that the man had become unwell while hiking.

He was carried out on a stretcher to a meeting point with 061 emergency medical services, where they treated him before taking him to hospital, according to Malaga city hall's Security Department.

Cerro de San Antón, more commonly known as Monte de San Antón, is one of the most significant natural areas in Malaga municipality.

It is located north of the El Palo neighbourhood within the municipal area of Malaga city.

The mountain has several viewpoints overlooking the coastline to both the east and west. The views extend from Cala del Moral to Fuengirola and take in Malaga city, the beaches of Pedregalejo and Mount Gibralfaro.