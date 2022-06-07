Driver investigated after car on foreign plates clocked speeding at 241 km/h on Costa road In two separate incidents a 42-year-old woman and a man aged 50 could face prison sentences of three to six months and a driving ban if found guilty of travelling at more than twice the legal speed limit on the roads

One car was filmed on the MA-20 near the Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga. / sur

Two people are being investigated by the Guardia Civil for road safety offences after radar speed cameras recorded them driving at twice the speed limit in different places in the province.

The first to be spotted was on the MA-20 near the Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga city. The car was travelling at 174 kilometres an hour when it passed the radar, on a stretch of road where the maximum speed limit is 80 kph. The driver in question was a woman, who is 42 years of age.

The second incident was on the A-7 highway, where the radar filmed an expensive car on German plates travelling at 241 kph at kilometre 230.1, where the limit is 100 kph. The driver, who was identified with the assistance of the authorities in Cordoba, was a man aged 59.

If found guilty, both drivers could face a prison sentence of between three and six months and a driving ban for one to four years.