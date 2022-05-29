Spain’s Met Office issues weather warning for the Costa del Sol The Aemet yellow alert will be in place from 6pm today (Sunday) until 4am on Monday, 30 May

The Malaga province coastline will be on a yellow weather alert this Sunday afternoon and evening, 29 May, due to rough seas. Specifically, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has isssued a warning for the Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce and Axarquia zones from 6pm today until 4am on Monday, 30 May with force 7 winds from the west expected to whip of waves of between two and three metres high on the coast.

Temperatures are forecast to fluctuate for the next few days. This Sunday the thermometers will rise in Malaga city, the Axarquia and Antequera regions to 31 degrees and 29C on the Costa del Sol, while on Monday they will drop to a maximum of 24C and 26C in Ronda and Antequera, respectively, and 28C, 29C and 30C on the Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Axarquia, to increase again on Tuesday when they will be between 28-32 degrees.

In addition to these variations, local weather expert José Luis Escudero, writing on his SUR Tormentas y Rayos blog, does not rule out the entry of the terral wind from this Sunday afternoon, although without it bringing excessively high temperatures.