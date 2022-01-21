This is what the weather will be like for inland Malaga and the Costa del Sol this weekend Meteorology expert José Luis Escudero warns of unstable cold air in the atmosphere

Eighteen Spanish provinces had yellow warnings earlier this week with temperatures as low as minus eight degrees, snow and rough seas. In Andalucía, on Thursday, the mercury plunged to minus six degrees, while in Malaga, it was merely cloudy with temperatures ranging from seven to 15 degrees.

As the weekend arrives however there may be occasional light showers moving into the west of the rovince, while inland there are moderate winds forecast and there could be early morning fog in the Antequera area, according to meteorology expert José Luis Escudero.

On Saturday, the possibility of light showers increases and snow is forecast for areas above 1,600 metres in the Sierra de las Nieves. “Once again we will have unstable cold air in the atmosphere and a humid easterly wind," said Escudero.

State weather agency Aemet forecasts that Malaga city has a 20 per cent to 65 per cent chance of rain on Saturday 22 January and temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 30 kilometres per hour.

“We will have strong easterly gusts on the coast of Malaga and in the Ronda and Antequera areas,” added Escudero. Churning seas and high waves should be expected.

On Sunday, in the early hours of the morning, there could be more light rain in western parts of Malaga province. Moderate to strong gusts of winds will continue to bluster along the coast.