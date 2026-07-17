Six arrests in Malaga province part of European marijuana cultivation and distribution dismantling operation

Raquel Merino 17/07/2026 a las 14:44h.

The National Police dismantled at the end of June a criminal organisation for cultivating and distributing marijuana to various EU countries.

The network produced the drugs in Granada and transported them to Malaga province for packaging and preparation in Benalmádena and Fuengirola before shipment. The criminals would hide the money they obtained from the illicit activity in the Granada municipality of Baza.

The operation has resulted in 14 arrests: six in Malaga, seven in Granada and one in Almeria. The judicial authorities ordered seven of them, including the main suspects, to be remanded in custody.

The police have completely dismantled the facilities used for cultivating, processing and packaging the drugs.

The investigation began in September 2025. After verifying the network's modus operandi, the police located a house in Fuengirola used as a drug storage facility.

There, the substance was packed in boxes and prepared for shipment to various European countries, mainly Germany and Greece, "where the high selling price multiplied the profits from each shipment".

The police first arrested the suspected ring leader of the network and two other members, just as they were leaving the stash house with 36 kilograms of marijuana.

In total, the police have seized 118 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish in house searches in all three provinces. They have also seized weapons such as an expandable baton, two sets of brass knuckles, a pepper spray gun, a GPS beacon detector, nearly 21,200 euros in cash and various items for packaging and distributing narcotics, gas canisters and equipment for growing marijuana.

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