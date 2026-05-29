Seven people arrested in Malaga for stealing from commuter train passengers

Photo of the stolen items the National Police have seized in Malaga province.

SUR 29/05/2026 a las 13:30h.

The National Police have arrested seven people involved in thefts targeting commuter train passengers in Malaga province.

The operation has led to the dismantling of two groups that stole wallets or purses from their victims and then used the stolen bank cards to withdraw cash.

In recent weeks, the National Police detected an increase in pickpocketing reports on commuter trains and at stations. Most of the victims are foreign tourists who used the commuter train to travel from Malaga Airport to Torremolinos, Fuengirola or Malaga city.

Video surveillance camera recordings show how the suspects would approach their victims as they were about to get train tickets and offered them help. This is how they would gain access to bank card PIN numbers.

They would then follow the passengers to the trains, taking advantage of the crowds at the stations or inside the carriage to steal wallets and purses. They would then go to a nearby bank to withdraw money.

The National Police increased their presence at train stations and commuter rail lines. In the first phase of the operation, they arrested five men. A week later, the police located and arrested two 39-year-old women at the Guadalhorce commuter train station in Fuengirola.

The two women had cash (euros and foreign currency) in their possession, as well as tools they had used to commit some of the thefts.