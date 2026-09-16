Malaga school bus driver caught nine times over legal alcohol limit after defecating and urinating in the vehicle

The driver of a school bus operating in Benalmádena is under investigation for having an alcohol level nine times the legal limit. Police have initiated ... proceedings against him for an offence against road safety.

The incident took place on the afternoon of 11 September, when a passenger transport company called the police to go to the depot in Malaga.

The staff raised the alarm when the driver appeared to be showing signs of intoxication after his shift. According to witness statements, the man was unable to control the vehicle and was making erratic turns and sudden accelerations.

For this reason, he received instructions to stop the bus, given the risk of colliding with other parked vehicles. A member of staff then boarded the vehicle and confirmed that the man was drunk and had also urinated and defecated inside it.

The bus, which was serving several schools in Benalmádena, finished transporting the children at 5pm in the town and arrived at the depot in Malaga city at around 5.20pm.

The police also observed clear signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. The breathalyser test, to which he voluntarily agreed, measured 1.39 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air. In other words, nine times the legal limit for this category of driver, which is set at 0.15 mg/l.

The driver has received a summons to appear at a fast-track trial without detention.

The penal code punishes this behaviour with prison sentences, fines, community service or disqualification from driving motor vehicles and mopeds.

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